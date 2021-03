It's time for March Madness! The 2021 NCAA Men's Division 1 Basketball Tournament is set to kick off Thursday, March 18 and Arkansas will tip off Friday, March 19 at around noon.

Watch as Razorback Great and Current Fayetteville High School Assistant Coach Ronnie Brewer joins Good Day NWA to break share his picks from the Sweet 16 to who will be crowned National Champion. Jason & Jaclyn get in on the fun as well and share details how why Arkansas will win it all (hint: because it's Arkansas!).