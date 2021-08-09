Ticket Info for 2021/22 P&G Broadway Series at Walton Arts Center

From “Fiddler on the Roof,” to “Mean Girls” to “Hamilton,” tickets for the 2021-22 season at Walton Arts Center are going on sale soon and you don’t want to throw away your shot at getting your hands on the hottest tickets in town.

Watch as Jennifer Wilson joins Good Day NWA with all the details on the season and how you can get your hands on some tickets. Plus, she details how you can create your own subscription package.

On Sale Now

Create Your Own subscriptions – Customize your subscription and save!

West Street Live and Starrlight Jazz Club subscriptions – if you love live music in an intimate, club-like setting.

Single tickets will go on sale Aug.17 for all shows except Hamilton – those tickets will go on sale later this fall.

Find a full listing of shows and subscriptions at waltonartscenter.org