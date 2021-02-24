Tiger Woods News & “Hey Humans” Personal Care Brand Launch – Hot Topics

Watch as Good Day NWA looks at a couple of stories that are trending on social media.

Golf legend Tiger Woods was seriously injured in a car accident Tuesday, February 23. Woods was the only occupant in the car. Deputies say the golfer hit the center median, crossed over into the oncoming lane of traffic, hit a tree and overturned several times. Once they were able to remove him from the vehicle, he was rushed to the hospital where he underwent surgery for multiple injuries on both legs. A statement posted to Woods’ Twitter account read that the golfer is “Awake… responsive… and recovering in his hospital room.”

Jada Pinkett Smith is launching a personal care brand she co-founded called “Hey Humans.” The line will feature deodorant, lotion, body wash and toothpaste. The products are sustainable and are packaged in aluminum and paper. “Hey Humans” is 99% plastic free. You won’t see an expensive price tag for the brand, the products are under $6.