To Buy or to Rent? We’ve Got the Answer

The last year has seen a lot of change, with the world shifting the way it lives to adjust to a pandemic. With all the extra time spent at home, many folks may be rethinking their living arrangements, especially if you have been renting an apartment or smaller space. With interest rates at historical lows, you may be throwing money away on renting when you could be building wealth by owning your own home – it may be easier than you think. Watch as Jay Myers, a Loan Officer with Rock Mortgage joins Good Day NWA to explain.

If you are renting, is now a good time to buy a home?

Depending on your particular financial situation, now may be your best time to ditch renting and purchase a new home. We haven’t seen interest rates this low in a very long time. We all may be sick of hearing the word “unprecedented,” but it is really true of mortgage rates right now. If you are renting, you are essentially throwing your money away. You may as well take advantage of the low rates and build your own wealth, if your financial situation allows it.

When you say “throwing your money away,” what do you mean by that?

While you do get a roof over your head in exchange for your rent, you aren’t building any wealth or equity. As a renter, you are building your landlord’s wealth and equity. Instead of helping your landlord pay his or her mortgage and then some, pay your own and strengthen your own financial picture. By owning your own home, you become more financially independent.

Why do you think first-time home buyers are hesitant to purchase a home?

There is no doubt that buying a home is a huge financial commitment. I think people are intimidated by it. However, it is a sound and smart decision. Especially when you look at the economics of owning your own home vs. renting. In fact, renting is much more expensive. According to Money Magazine, on average, homeowners pay just over 15 percent of their monthly income on mortgage payments, while renters pay about 30 percent on rent. Homeowners do have to worry about insurance, home maintenance and property taxes. But, instead of just giving your money to your landlord, you are building wealth.

If someone is trying to decide whether to rent or buy, what are indications they should look for to buy?

Individual financial situations will be the main deciding factor for whether or not the person will qualify for a mortgage and be able to buy a home. Generally speaking, borrowers need a good credit score of 600 or higher, steady income, and enough funds to cover their down payment and closing. It’s good to remember there are many different mortgage types that you may qualify for. It’s always good to go over your financial picture with a trusted mortgage lender to explore all the different mortgage types and figure out exactly what you would qualify for that makes the most sense for your situation.

20 percent seems like what most people think they need to put down and that can be a lot of money. You mentioned different mortgages types. Could those require less of a down payment?

According to the National Association of Realtors, 87 percent of first-time buyers think they need 10 percent or more down to buy a home. 20 percent is the most common number we see thrown around. In fact, the average down payment for first-time buyers today is just 6 percent. And, a number of programs require no down payment at all. A very favorable option with a good credit history is our 97 percent loan-to-value (LTV) purchase program which allows homebuyers to purchase a home with just 3 percent down. Some loans require 0 down, like the USDA Home Purchase loan, but it requires a higher credit score of 640. It isn’t limited solely to first time homebuyers, but it is limited to rural locations. You would be surprised to know that many areas of Arkansas qualify as rural. If you are a veteran, you can receive 100 percent financing through VA loans. Another very appealing product is the Home Ready Mortgage by Fannie Mae, designed for individuals with low to moderate income, with limited cash for down payment (requiring three percent down), credit score greater than or equal to 620, and with supplemental boarder or rental income. There are many different mortgage products, the key is to find the best one for you.

Sounds like there are many options for individuals. If a renter has decided it’s time to buy and build their wealth, where should they start to look for the right mortgage for them?

The most important thing is to find a mortgage lender that you connect with and that can be your partner through this process. Determining how much home you can afford is also a great first step so you don’t waste time looking at homes outside your budget.

I encourage people to visit our website www.rockmortgagelending.com. We have a number of calculators and resources available for you to get started. You can also call us at 479.321.3355 and talk to one of our lenders to see what your options are. We would love to help you through this journey.

