“Today Show” Features Locals; Ultra Suede at HogTown; CattyWampus Clothing Co., Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving – Happening in NWA

In case you missed it, a trio of local business owners were featured on 3rd Hour of Today on Tuesday, November 23. In a segment called “She Made It” Jasmine Hudson, Jae Merchant, and Maudiya Willis were featured for their Black Paper Party, company that focuses on bringing diversity into seasonal products. It’s exciting to see local folks on a national stage.

If you’re headed to the Razorback game on Friday, November 26 don’t forget about HogTown! Hogtown is the pre-game destination for Razorback fans of all ages and is located on Maple Street just north of Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. It opens for fans at 10:30 a.m. For this game, HogTown welcomes the band “Ultra Suede” starting at 11:00 a.m. There are also several activations including food trucks, inflatables, a caricature artist and more. Plus, a recent change to the City of Fayetteville’s outdoor refreshment law, means that open consumption is allowed at HogTown for the pre-game party.

There’s a big party happening at George’s on Saturday, November 27. Cattywampus, a name made famous by Big Bot Design in Fayetteville, is launching a clothing company. The launch party is happening in two parts, both at George’s Majestic Lounge. Head to George’s from 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 27. Along with the Cattywampus Clothing, George’s is actually emptying their vault for a rare indoor sale. And then, come on back at 7:00 p.m. to continue the launch party and celebrate with a performance by “Big Smith.” hey take the stage at 8:00 p.m.

The morning news team is challenging the evening news team in a Virtual Red Kettle Campaign to benefit the Salvation Army. We’re asking for your help and asking you to donate to the Morning Team’s Virtual Kettle. So far you have helped us raise over $1400 for the Salvation Army.

If you are not in the mood to prepare a Thanksgiving feast, there are a few restaurants open on Thanksgiving. Whether you’re in the mood for steak, Asian inspired food, pizza and more – checkout our list of restaurants open in NWA and the River Valley