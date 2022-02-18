Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas.

For the past decade, Grammy Award winner Sullivan Fortner has been stretching deep-rooted talents as a pianist, composer, band leader and uncompromising individualist. DownBeat magazine’s first-place winner in both Rising Star Piano and Rising Star Jazz Artist, will be performing at the Walton Arts Center February 18 at 7:30 p.m. in Starr Theater. Tickets are on sale now.

Black History Month Celebrations continue at the Springdale Public Library. On Saturday, February 19 you can spend a mellow afternoon basking in the soulful sounds of the jazz with the renown Northwest Arkansas group “Crusade.” The event will happen from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. in the Library Gallery. “Crusade” will feature musician Clifton Nichols with their musical presentation of “The Southern Soul Review,” a soundtrack of jazz, gospel, and soul classics.

On Saturday, February 19 Her Set Her Sound kicks off their Back to Black Launch Party at TheatreSquared. If you aren’t familiar with Her Set Her Sound, they are a concert series that centers on womanhood and elevates local talent. On Saturday, they will be sharing what they have in store this year. The music will feature the sounds of DJ Dribblz, DJ Girlfriend, DJ Soulfree, you’ll hear uplifting stories, poetry and more. The event is set to kick off tomorrow at 6:00 p.m.

Something tasty is happening in Eureka Springs. While the pandemic has caused many Mardi Gras celebrations to pivot, you still have time to participate in Krewe du Kork’s “A Taste Of Eureka Gras.” There are many local restaurants and shops providing giveaways and discounts as part of the event. It all started earlier this week and lasts through “Fat Tuesday,” March first. This is a great way to support local businesses in the hospitality industry, get out into the community and celebrate Mardi Gras.