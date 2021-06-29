Top Notch Rehabilitation Care at Encompass Health

Good Day NWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Encompass Health wants to take care of you and your family by providing top notch rehabilitation care.

Watch as Clinical Liaison, Lynette Pierce, joins Jason and Jaclyn to talk about what sets the organization apart.

*Sponsored Content

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play