Top Pet Names of 2021; A Return to Hogwarts; “Silent Night” to Scare Up Box Office – Hot Topics

It’s been two decades since a certain school of witchcraft and wizardry made its way into the hearts of millions. Check out this sneak peek of “Return to Hogwarts.” Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and a host of other cast members will join Director Chris Columbus for a retrospective on the first film. “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.” The reunion, will air New Years Day on HBO Max.

If you’re looking to take a break from rom-com holiday movies, then checkout this trailer for “Silent Night.” The film stars Keira Knightley who’s character “Nell” is hosting Christmas at the end of the world. She’s gathered friends and family together for one last party, as a poisonous cloud moves towards them. The film in theaters now also stars Lily-Rose Depp and Matthew Goode.

This year was a big year for dog lovers, and with the holidays here, you may have your eye on adding a furry friend to your family. If you need some inspiration on what to name your pet, here are a few ideas!

Rover, an online marketplace, has compiled a list of the year’s most popular dog names. Top females names are Bella, Luna, Lucy, Daisy, & Zoe. The top five male dog names are Max, Charlie, Cooper, Buddy & Milo. Now for cat lovers Luna and Max are the top names. Names that did not make the top five list but grew in popularity were Fauci, Covid, & Zoom.

A new a Broadway show is coming to Walton Arts Center, and it’s so fetch! “Mean Girls” makes its Arkansas debut Tuesday, December 14 and will run through Sunday, December 19. It follows the story of Cady Heron and what happens when she tries to dethrone queen bee Regina George.

