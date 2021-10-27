Tour the Real “Conjuring” House, Made Infamous by the Blockbuster

As Halloween approaches, one of the best-known haunted houses is the infamous Conjuring House in Harrisville, Rhode Island… made popular in both books and the blockbuster film. Now, there’s a new, interactive live stream event that promises to take you inside the real Conjuring House.
Watch as Susan Slaughter from the Travel Channel’s “Paranormal Caught On Camera,” and Andrea Perron, the eldest daughter of the Perron Family and former resident of the real Conjuring House, join Good Day NWA with all the details about the upcoming live stream event.