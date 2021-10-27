Tour the Real “Conjuring” House, Made Infamous by the Blockbuster

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The American Red Cross urges donors to make and keep donation appointments now and in the weeks ahead to help overcome the ongoing emergency blood shortage. The current blood supply is the lowest the Red Cross has seen at this time of year in more than a decade.

Since the declaration of an emergency need for donors last month, thousands of people have come to blood drives across the country to help patients who are counting on lifesaving transfusions, according to a release from the American Red Cross. A spokesman for the Red Cross says that the organization is incredibly grateful for the kindness and generosity of these blood donors, but hospital demand remains strong.