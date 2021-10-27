Tour the Real “Conjuring” House, Made Infamous by the Blockbuster

Good Day NWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

As Halloween approaches, one of the best-known haunted houses is the infamous Conjuring House in Harrisville, Rhode Island… made popular in both books and the blockbuster film. Now, there’s a new, interactive live stream event that promises to take you inside the real Conjuring House.

Watch as Susan Slaughter from the Travel Channel’s “Paranormal Caught On Camera,” and Andrea Perron, the eldest daughter of the Perron Family and former resident of the real Conjuring House, join Good Day NWA with all the details about the upcoming live stream event.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play