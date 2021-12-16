Toy Donation for Tornado Victims; Wreaths Across America; Party with NWA Girl Gang – Happening in NWA

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Canada Dry Ginger Ale.

Make plans on Saturday, December 18 to celebrate with NWA Girl Gang! It’s a birthday for the organization that seeks to provide inclusive and accessible opportunities in Northwest Arkansas. The 3-year anniversary party will take place in Downtown Springdale at R McClintock Fine Woodworking Shoppe from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. There will be food, fun, dancing and more. The event is free to attend.

A Northwest Arkansas cemetery will still be decorated for the holidays. Each year the Fayetteville National Cemetery, together with Wreaths Across America, places wreaths at headstones of veterans who’ve died for our country. This year’s event will span over a take place on Saturday, December 18 from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., and there is still time for you to sign up to volunteer to distribute wreaths.

The Morning News Team is challenging the Evening News Team in a Virtual Red Kettle Campaign to benefit the Salvation Army. So far, you have helped us raise over $2,700. The Salvation Army combats poverty and homelessness, that have grown worse in the wake of Covid-19. Your gift goes to work right here in our community. Donate now to your favorite news team.

A moving service is making sure kids impacted by last week’s tornadoes can enjoy the holidays. ‘On the Fly’ is accepting toy donations. Organizers say every kid deserves to have a Merry Christmas. There are two locations in Fayetteville where you can donate toys… and they don’t have to be wrapped. Drop off locations are Fellowship Church and the Inn at Carnall Hall off the University of Arkansas campus. Donations are being accepted through Saturday, December 18.