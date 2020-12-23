Toys to Avoid this Christmas

They may be at the top of kids wish-lists for Christmas but not all toys are fun and games.

Bill Reynolds from Caddell Reynolds joins Good Day NWA to discuss a few toys on the W.A.T.C.H.’s 2020 Worst Toy nominee list.

W.A.T.C.H. stands for World Against Toys Causing Harm. The non-profit organization seeks to educate the public about dangerous children’s products and protecting children from harm.

Watch as Bill talks about a few toys from the nominee list as well as describes how they could pose a risk to children.