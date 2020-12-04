Treatment Options for Tendonitis at Ozark Orthopaedics

Ozark Orthopaedics has been setting the standards for total orthopaedic care in Northwest Arkansas for more than 65 years. Their expert physicians and physical therapists treat injuries and problems of the spine, hand, wrist, elbow, shoulder, knee, hip, foot and ankle, as well as sports medicine concerns.

Watch as Dr. Jeff Johnson from Ozark Orthopaedics discusses how tendonitis is often misdiagnosed and treatment options for Tendonitis and other tendon pain.

Plus, we hear first-hand how Dr. Johnson treated Cross Fit Athlete & Trainer Lee Kelly.