Trike Theatre Brings “Peter/Wendy” to Life

Trike Theatre is presenting a new take on a classic tale, and you can join them to hear the story of the boy who never grew up.
Watch as Mollie Armour and Chris Tennision join Good Day NWA to take us towards the second star to the right and straight on till morning.
- Trike Theatre | Bentonville
- October 22 – 7:00pm
- October 23 – 3:00pm & 7:00pm
- October 29 – 7:00pm
- October 30 – 3:00pm & 7:00pm
- Tickets $15
- Seating is limited to 25 to maintain social distance.
- Student Show by TRAC (Trike Theatre’s Resident Acting Company)
- Recommended for ages 6+
- Masks will be required and temperature checks will be administered for attendees.