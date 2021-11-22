Trivia is for the Birds! – Test Your Knowledge About an Annual Turkey Trot

Before we gather around the table to give thanks for our family and friends, you can start off the morning by thanking the heroes who have and continue to serve our country. The 14th Annual Turkey Trot for Heroes is coming up and the countdown is on for you to lace up your sneakers for a good cause.

Watch as Jayme Lingo (SDIA) and Brandy Bersi (NWA Adopt-a-Cop) join Good Day NWA to talk the impact of the partnership between NWA Adopt-a-Cop and how you can support them through SDIA’s 14th Annual NWA Turkey Trot for Heroes. Plus, we test their knowledge about their own event!

14th Annual NWA Turkey Trot for Heroes