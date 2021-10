Things aren’t always as they seem, Even between best friends and husbands and wives. The Season 2 finale of “Truth Be Told” is happening on Friday, October 22. Sometimes you need someone in your ear to give you some good advice.

Watch as Actor Andre Royo gives Good Day NWA some “good advice” on the nature of the show and how we should all be streaming the episodes on Apple TV+. All episodes of Seasons 1 & 2 of the show will be available to stream on Friday, October 22.