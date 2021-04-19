Tulip Farm; Explore State Parks; Photography Contest; History Camp – What You Need to Know

Here’s a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas Sponsored by Keurig Dr. Pepper’s mini can variety pack.

April showers bring May flowers. We’re already starting to see gorgeous flowers in bloom. In case you missed it, True Colors Farm by Perspectability had its grand opening for its You Pick Tulip Farm. More than 58,000 tulip bulbs were planted. The farm is used to support Perspectability’s mission of providing education, residential options and support for independent adults with neurodiversities. If you missed the opening, no worries! The farm will open Thursdays – Sundays from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Admission is $5.

Have you wanted to explore Arkansas State Parks, but feel like you need a little more information before you head out the door? The digital media platform Arkansas Soul is exploring Arkansas State Parks virtually so that you can learn all you need to know. Their blogs latest entry features Historic Washington State Park with recent entries for Wolly Hollow State Park, Lake Catherine State Park, and Lake Dardanelle State Park.

Artosphere, the Walton Arts Centers festival celebrating nature and art, has issued a call for photos for a competition that is open to all photographers in Arkansas. Work must be original art. No installations or sets of works to make one entry will be accepted.

Finally, the end of the school year is actually in sight and many families are planning activities for their kiddos for the summer. The Shiloh Museum of Ozark History has opened registration for their Virtual Summer History Camps and the best part is that these camps are absolutely free. They’ve got one week-long camp in June and another in July.