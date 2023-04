In 1998, Matthew Shepard, a student at the University of Wyoming was brutally attacked and left to die. He later succumbed to his injuries.

His story sent a shockwave through the country regarding the treatment of members of the LGBTQ plus community. An upcoming concert at the University of Arkansas Schola Cantorum is honoring Matthew’s legacy.

Watch as Dr. Stephen Caldwell, Director of UA Schola Cantorum joins Good Day NWA with details on the choir’s “Considering Matthew Shepard” performance.