UARK Theatre; Spring at Mt. Sequoyah; Critical Mass Summit & FreshGrass Bentonville Announced – What You Need to Know

Here's a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas

The University of Arkansas Theatre is streaming some Cabaret-style performances on April 26. The event kicked off with 5 performances on April 25, and there will be five more performances on Monday, April 26 beginning at 7:30 p.m. Each performer will present a solo act that will last 15 to 20 minutes . The students have created their own content, telling the story of some aspects of their lives. Tickets are still available for tonight’s virtual event.

There is always something happening at Mount Sequoyah in Fayetteville and they have recently announced all of their spring programming. Their popular Sequoyah Suppers are back for this month. These are chef prepared meals you can order and take home to eat as a way to support the work of the center. They also have upcoming concerts, cooking classes, and art openings as well as a new schedule for Clubhaus Fitness which relocated to Mount Sequoyah during the pandemic.

BikeNWA and NWA Trailblazers are pleased to announce the inaugural Critical Mass Summit, a two-day event designed to engage underrepresented populations with a focus on all women. The event will take place on Friday, July 23 and Saturday, July 24, 2021. Attendees can expect a mixture of speakers and outdoor activities throughout the weekend, online and in-person. For now, you can mark your calendars. Ticket information will be coming soon.

Also, mark your calendar for FreshGrass. This is a two-day, family-friendly music festival celebrating today’s bluegrass and roots music that will make its debut at the Momentary on October 1 and 2. Organizers say that safety is their first priority and they are working with local and state authorities to ensure a safe event.