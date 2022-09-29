The choral ensemble at the University of Arkansas dedicated to keeping the black sacred music tradition alive through gospel, sacred anthems and spirituals that’s the goal of the Inspirational Chorale.
Watch as Grammy-award winning Associate Professor of Music, Dr. Jeffrey Allen Murdock, joins Good Day NWA to conduct select members of the ensemble and to fill us in on the details of their upcoming fall concert.
- Inspirational Chorale Fall Concert | “All I Need”
- Tuesday, October 4 | 7:30 p.m.
- Historic St. James Missionary Baptist Church, Fayetteville