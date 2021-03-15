United Way NWA’s 211 Helpline Aims to Aid Arkansans

The United Way of Northwest Arkansas is working to answer the call of Arkansans in need.

Arkansas 211 is a free and confidential referral service that connects close to three million Arkansans to available health and human service resources in their specific community. In addition to the organization’s newly revamped website which guides users through a guided search, the helpline is also accessible by simply dialing 2-1-1 or by texting your zip code to 898211.

Jackson Braswell, Communications Manager for the United Way of NWA, joined Good Day NWA to talk more in-depth about crucial the need for the helpline across the state, and why more Arkansas residents are depending on the use of the 211 Helpline more than ever before.

For more information on the Arkansas 211 campaign and how you can help support the mission of the United Way of Northwest Arkansas. Click here.