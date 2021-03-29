University of Arkansas to Present their First Ever Virtual Women in IT Conference

The Walton College Executive Education and the Walton College Department of Information Systems is hosting an event where you can connect and network with women in information technology and also learn what’s new and next in the industry.

Dr. Susan Bristow visited with Good Day NWA about the first ever Virtual Women in IT Conference and what attendees can expect.

Women in IT Conference 2021

  • Hack the Journey
  • Wednesday, April 7
  • University of Arkansas | Virtual Conference
  • Keynote Speaker: Erika Amoako-Agyei
  • Register Here

