University of Arkansas to Present their First Ever Virtual Women in IT Conference

Doctor Pepper and Cream Soda sponsor this look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas including how you can watch the Hogs in the Elite 8.

It was a monumental weekend for Arkansas Razorback Athletics. To break it down, the men's baseball and the women's softball team both swept teams from Mississippi State, the football team landed a four star recruit, the university itself celebrate it's 150th birthday, and, of course, the men's basketball team moved to the elite eight for the first time since 1995. Bud Walton Arena is hosting an Elite 8 watch party on Monday, March 29. The game will be shown on the videoboard and TVs around the arena. Doors to the arena will open at 8:15 p.m. with tipoff set for 8:57 p.m. Masks or face coverings are required and must be worn while inside the arena. Fans will also need to socially distance in the seating bowl and on the concourse.