Upcoming Performances, Summer Classes, & a Wellness Experience – Happening in NWA

If you’ve been in Downtown Fayetteville recently, you’ve no doubt noticed the newly opened expansion of the Fayetteville Public Library. Public programming is starting to pick up in the new space and today, teens and adults can join an Orientation to the Fabrication Lab in the Center for Innovation. By completing the orientation, you will gain access to the tools in the lab during open maker times. If you’re wondering what tools are available, it’s things like 3D printers, laser cutters, a heat press and more. The orientation will take place at the library Wednesday, June 2 from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Speaking of public programming at Fayetteville Public Library, they are kicking off their 2021 Mountain Street Stage Concert Series on Sunday, June 6 with the band Route 358. You can join virtually online or attend in-person. The attendance for the event will be capped at two hundred. If you miss it, don’t worry. It will also be available for live viewing and replay on the library’s livestream page. The concert kicks off Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

Summer classes at Arts Live Theatre aren’t just for kids. Adults can get in the mix too. Arts Live Executive Director and long-time improver Mark Landon Smith is holding an improv class on Sunday nights beginning July 11. The class set for June has already sold-out, so it’s advised that you sign up for this class in advance if you are interested. The class is intended for adults ages nineteen and up. We have more information on our website.

If you’d like to watch some theatre, TheatreSquared has a couple of options for you. They have two plays that are available to see. At the Wedding is a hilarious comedy and we’ve interviewed the cast about this production on the show. The other option is called My Father’s War which is described as a funny, harrowing and deeply moving story written by TheatreSquared Artistic Director Robert Ford. r

Make your calendars for June 23. That’s when you can experience the moon in its most powerful lunar cycle. Cocoon Yoga Lab is hosting a full moon stand up paddle board experience starting at 7:30 p.m. This is a great way to recharge. The experience will consist of campfire meditation, sound bath, moon gazing while you are doing yoga on your board as well as s’mores and drinks. This unique event will take place at the Rockford Grange. Tickets are $60 and space is limited.

The Walmart AMP announcing more live performances for this fall. Multi-platinum rock band ‘3 Doors Down’ will be heading to the AMP On Friday, September 24. That show also features Seether. And Slipknot will take the stage Tuesday, October 26 featuring Killswitch Engage and Fever 333. Tickets for both shows go on sale June 4.