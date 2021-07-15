Updates from Team USA, a Spicy Job Offer, & a New Show About Botched Surgeries – Hot Topics

An intriguing job posting asks the question “Do you eat tacos like it’s your true calling?” That story leads off Good Day NWA’s Hot Topics for Thursday, July 17.

Spice company McCormick is hiring a Director of Taco Relations. Here’s a description of the job: “As the director of taco relations you will be the official eyes and ears of all things tacos including developing innovative taco recipes, travel across the country searching for the latest taco trends and engage with fellow taco connoisseurs across social media.” That’s according to the company’s website. Applicants must be able to work remotely up to 20 hours a week from September through December. The salary for the Director of Taco Relations is $25,000 a month. If you’re interested in applying, you have until July 20 to submit your application.

Debuting today on Peacock a popular podcast is brought to life. Joshua Jackson stars in the limited series “Dr. Death,” where he plays Christopher Duntsch, a former spinal surgeon convicted of botching dozens of surgeries leaving patients maimed and two others dead. “Dr. Death” also stars Annasophia Robb who plays a young district attorney who commits to bringing Duntsch to justice and Christian Slater and Alec Baldwin play 2 fellow Dallas-area surgeons who learn of the doctor’s surgery record and try to get his medical license revoked and get him arrested. Christian Slater, Alec Baldwin and Joshua Jackson sat in on spinal surgeries to prepare for their roles, which Jackson describes as “intense.”

We’re just a little over a week until the Tokyo Olympics, and the official outfitter for US Olympic Athletes offers a sneak peek of what Team USA will wear during the games. Ralph Lauren unveiled this year’s opening ceremony uniforms on the “Today” show this week. Athletes will sport a blue blazer with a striped shirt and an American flag scarf. While the flag bearer will wear a white denim jacket, complete with a cooling device to help beat the Tokyo heat.

American gymnasts, including star Simone Biles, arrived in Japan’s capital just over a week before the start of the Tokyo Olympics. All overseas athletes are required to take two Covid-19 tests during the 4-day period before their departure to the host city and another test upon arrival at the airport in Japan. They will get tested daily and undergo a 3-day quarantine. The Olympics kick off on July 23 right here on KNWA.