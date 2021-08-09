USA National Preteen Promotes Kindness & Inclusion

Over the past year Ava Mae Masters has achieved monumental pageant success!
Watch as USA National Preteen Ava Mae Masters joins Good Day NWA about what she has been doing recently and how you can follow her and support her on her journey.
