Vaccinate the Natural State – Protection Against the Delta Variant

People in our community have many questions in order to confidently choose to get a covid-19 vaccine. Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield is helping to answer those questions through an initiative called “Vaccinate the Natural State.”

Watch as Dr. Mark T. Jensen, Vice President and Chief Medial Officer, joins Good Day NWA to set the record straight on the Covid-19 Vaccine, the differences in the manufacturer’s products, and details on the effectiveness of the vaccine against the Delta Variant.

List of upcoming Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield Vaccination Clinics

16-JulMarianna HUD Event
16-JulCity of Jonesboro 2
17-JulHamburg 2B
19-JulLittle Rock
22-JulEudora HUD Event
29-JulJonesboro AMHC (4-7pm)
4-AugEl Dorado
6-AugBlytheville HUD Event
9-AugParagould HUD Event
14-AugCity of Hermitage/Mayor
15-AugLR/Good Fellas Barber Event
28-AugOsceola HUD Event

