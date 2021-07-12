Vaccinate the Natural State – Protection Against the Delta Variant

People in our community have many questions in order to confidently choose to get a covid-19 vaccine. Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield is helping to answer those questions through an initiative called “Vaccinate the Natural State.”

Watch as Dr. Mark T. Jensen, Vice President and Chief Medial Officer, joins Good Day NWA to set the record straight on the Covid-19 Vaccine, the differences in the manufacturer’s products, and details on the effectiveness of the vaccine against the Delta Variant.

List of upcoming Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield Vaccination Clinics

16-Jul Marianna HUD Event 16-Jul City of Jonesboro 2 17-Jul Hamburg 2B 19-Jul Little Rock 22-Jul Eudora HUD Event 29-Jul Jonesboro AMHC (4-7pm) 4-Aug El Dorado 6-Aug Blytheville HUD Event 9-Aug Paragould HUD Event 14-Aug City of Hermitage/Mayor 15-Aug LR/Good Fellas Barber Event 28-Aug Osceola HUD Event

*Sponsored Content