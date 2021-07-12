Vaccinate the Natural State – Protection Against the Delta Variant

People in our community have many questions in order to confidently choose to get a covid-19 vaccine. Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield is helping to answer those questions through an initiative called “Vaccinate the Natural State.”
Watch as Dr. Mark T. Jensen, Vice President and Chief Medial Officer, joins Good Day NWA to set the record straight on the Covid-19 Vaccine, the differences in the manufacturer’s products, and details on the effectiveness of the vaccine against the Delta Variant.
List of upcoming Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield Vaccination Clinics
|16-Jul
|Marianna HUD Event
|16-Jul
|City of Jonesboro 2
|17-Jul
|Hamburg 2B
|19-Jul
|Little Rock
|22-Jul
|Eudora HUD Event
|29-Jul
|Jonesboro AMHC (4-7pm)
|4-Aug
|El Dorado
|6-Aug
|Blytheville HUD Event
|9-Aug
|Paragould HUD Event
|14-Aug
|City of Hermitage/Mayor
|15-Aug
|LR/Good Fellas Barber Event
|28-Aug
|Osceola HUD Event
*Sponsored Content