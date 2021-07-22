Vaccinate the Natural State – Statewide Vaccination Clinics

People in our community have many questions in order to confidently choose to get a Covid-19 vaccine. Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield is helping to answer those questions through an initiative called “Vaccinate the Natural State.”

Watch as Dr. Creshelle R. Nash, M.D., M.P.H., Medical Director for Health Equity and Public Programs at Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield, joins Good Day NWA to set the record straight on the Covid-19 Vaccine, and how to talk to loved ones about getting a vaccine.

List of upcoming Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield Vaccination Clinics

22-JulEudora HUD Event
29-JulJonesboro AMHC (4-7pm)
4-AugEl Dorado
6-AugBlytheville HUD Event
9-AugParagould HUD Event
14-AugCity of Hermitage/Mayor
15-AugLR/Good Fellas Barber Event
28-AugOsceola HUD Event

