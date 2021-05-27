Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield encourages as many Arkansans to get the vaccine as possible.

People in our community have many questions in order to confidently choose to get a covid-19 vaccine. Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield is helping to answer those questions through an initiative called “Vaccinate the Natural State.”

Watch as Dr. Creshelle Nash, Medical Director of Health Equity and Public Programs, joins Good Day NWA to set the record straight on the Covid-19 Vaccine, the differences in the manufacturer’s products, and the safety of the vaccine for the 12-15 year old age group.

