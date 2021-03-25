Versatile Cast Kills It in TheatreSquared’s “Murder for Two” – Now Streaming

In its first fully-realized musical produced in the COVID era, Fayetteville’s TheatreSquared brings “Murder for Two” to the stage for streaming audiences.

Everyone’s a suspect in this multi-award-winning musical comedy fresh from its national debut. A small-town policeman dreams of making it to detective—and one fateful night, his opportunity arrives in the form of a dead Great American Novelist. One actor investigates, the other plays every suspect, and both play the piano in this whip-smart, winking homage to an old-fashioned theatrical murder mystery.

Director Morgan Hicks and actor Brian Walters joined Good Day NWA to give viewers and sneak peak at what to expect from the show.

“We’ve done a lot of heavy lifting. We’ve done a lot of deep thinking and we need a laugh. The play just gives us an opportunity to appreciate the artistry of these performers and the theatricality that’s possible on stage,” said Hicks

“We’ve been so distanced over this last year that theatre is a thing that brings people together. And usually we invite people into our house by bringing them into the theatre. But, I’m very proud that we get to bring our production to their homes,” Walters added.

“Murder for Two” is streaming on demand through April 25th. Patrons can reserve a 24-hour on-demand window for any date, with access beginning at noon each day and continuing through noon the following day.

For tickets, click here. For additional ticket assistance, contact the Box Office at TheatreSquared at (479)777-7477.