Chef Case Dighero is cooking up some fun and delicious virtual experiences featuring local chefs. Plus, you have the chance to join the fun!

Watch as Case joins Good Day NWA with details on the virtual cooking experiences, and a little lesson on the history of tortellini.

Virtual Cooking Experiences

March 4th – Chef Vince Pianalto of Brightwater

March 11th – Chef Matt Cooper Formerly of Preacher’s Son

March 18th – Chef Jason Paul of Heirloom

March 25th – Chef Simon Brown of Blake Street House