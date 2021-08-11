Virtual Events; Concerts; The Amazeum Featured on a Statewide Show – Happening in NWA

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by A & W.

Thinking of starting a new business? You might want to be aware of this event happening tomorrow at noon. Startup Junkie and Conductor are aware of that in-home childcare is a very needed business opportunity across the country, and there are more state and federal incentives than ever before to support this type of business. Take part in this webinar to learn from state experts on the process of starting this type of business. The event takes place virtually and it’s free to attend.

Make plans to head to Famous Hardware in downtown Springdale on Friday night, August 13 at 5:00 p.m. for the opening night of the art experience called “Brain to Brain Paper Plane.” The art installation will be will be experienced entirely through the windows. The three-dimensional, multimedia world created inside the storefronts illustrates how an idea can grow and evolve through the act of creative collaboration. The opening night will be held outdoors and on the sidewalk in front of the Famous Hardware building located at 113 West Emma Avenue.

Music Moves, the Northwest Arkansas nonprofit focused on sharing the extraordinary contribution of African Americans across all music genres, had just announced a concert series taking place at the Meteor Guitar Gallery in downtown Bentonville. The Soul Nite Concert Series kicks off this Saturday night at nine p-m with Little Rock native and 3-time Apollo winner Nicky Parrish along with talent like D-J Derrick and Michael Fields Junior. We have more info on the entire concert series on our website.

You might remember that a few weeks ago we mentioned a couple of fundraisers that Arkansas Children’s Northwest was hosting and we have some celebratory new for you. The Will Golf 4 Kids Tournament and the Color of Hope Gala raised more than one-point-three-six million dollars benefiting Arkansas Children’s Northwest. All funds raised will stay local and support services at Arkansas Children’s Northwest. Pig Trail Nation’s Tara Talmadge was a featured guest and Arkansas native Justin Moore headlined the entertainment for the Color of Hope halftime performance.

Two Arkansas favorites have united to make something really cool. The Amazeum was recently featured on the Arkansas PBS show “Blueberry’s Clubhouse.” In the episode Max, Blueberry and Miles visit the Scott Family AmaZeum to find out how lift, gravity, drag, and tension can let any kind of kit fly high in the air.