Virtual Events for Business Leaders, Entrepreneurs, & Orchestra Lovers; A New Urban Camping Experience – What You Need to Know

what's happening in Northwest Arkansas including several virtual events and a new urban "glamping" experience is open for campers.

After our show today, you can join Startup Junkie for a lunch hour webinar focused on how you can best manage remote teams … something that’s become increasingly important with so many people working from home during the pandemic. The event is happening from noon to 1:00 p.m. This webinar will take place on Zoom. You must register in advance to receive a Zoom link and password.

It’s been a minute since we’ve mentioned this, but the Arkansas Philharmonic Orchestra are still hosting happy hour events. This has been a regular event they have been hosting virtually during the pandemic as a way to to weave classical music throughout the fabric of our community. On February 25 you can join orchestra oboist, Theresa Delaplain as she shares her favorite cocktail recipe and plays music by African American composers in honor of Black History Month. She will be live on the orchestra’s Facebook Page at 5:00 p.m..

Calling all creatives! If you’re interested in monetizing your creativity, There’s an event happening today to help you turn your creativity into a career. The Women’s Business Center of Fayetteville is hosting an event called “Intro to ARTrepreneur.” This is the third part in the three-part series. But, if you didn’t join the others – you can still learn something from today’s event which will will take place online from 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

When you think “camping,” you probably think of a campground somewhere in the wilderness. But, there’s a new urban camping experience open in the middle of Fayetteville. “The Hideout” is an “urban glamping” – or glamorous camping – experience in two Airstream trailers behind Arsaga’s in the Fayetteville Mill District, and the trailers are now available for rent.