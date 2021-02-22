Virtual Events & Local Award Recognitions – What’s Happening in NWA

Snapple sponsors this snap shot of what is happening in Northwest Arkansas including virtual events in honor of Black History Month and some national recognition for local groups.

How do we achieve a sense of unity in our nation and even here locally? Crystal Bridges is hosting a virtual event on Monday, February 22 to discuss this issue with panelists from the Arkansas NAACP, Fayetteville Public Library and the University of Arkansas. The event is part of their “Community Circle” series and focuses on why education matters in the desire for a sense of unity. It’s free to attend. Just register with Crystal Bridges and join the zoom at 7:00 p.m.

Startup Junkie is holding another virtual conversation on Tuesday, February 23. You can join Program Associate Alvin Singh (Sing) as the group honors Black History Month with a conversation about the journey of black entrepreneurship. The program will address challenges and solutions faced by black business owners. The event will last from noon to 1:00 p.m. tomorrow.

Have a look at this. The Fayetteville Public Education is holding their annual Hall of Honor celebration on March fourth. But right now, their social media is heating up by posting photos of previous graduates who have upheld the tradition of excellence for the Fayetteville Public Schools. If you wanna walk down memory lane, check out their social media.

We love celebrating the achievement of our local community and we’ve got a couple of shoutouts. A Bella Vista resident being celebrated as one of the first women to become an Eagle Scout. The Boy Scouts of America held a virtual event over the weekend honoring their inaugural class of female Eagle Scouts. Kathryn Singleton lives in Bella Vista. She says growing up, she always did scouting tasks with her brother, but she couldn’t pursue Eagle Scout status til 2019. She’s honored to be a “first” in history.

Another local shoutout for you, Har-Ber High School students have won a National Emmy for their work in sports. The Har-Ber High School Television Productions team won the Emmy for Live Event Sports Broadcasting, competing against thousands of entries across the U.S. The team was judged on categories including Pre Game Show, Halftime Show, Post Game Show, Live Reporting, Cameras, Audio and Direction. Congrats to the team!