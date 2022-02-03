Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas.

The Pryor Center Presents lecture series continues Thursday, Feb. 3, with a screening of Obed Lamy’s short documentary film “Once Forgotten.” Lamy is the winner of the Micheaux Award and Fayetteville Film Fest Award for Best Emerging Filmmaker. Lamy will be leading a discussion after the film screening. The lecture series is part of the Pryor Center’s expanded mission of education, research, and outreach. This lecture will be held at 6 p.m. via Zoom, and advance registration is required.



Also happening tonight, you can join the Creative Arkansas Community Hub and Exchange for their monthly film and media industry mixer. CACHE Connect Live will be happening virtually on Thursday, February 3 at 6:00 p.m. They will be visiting with the team behind SoulCon, a new annual BIPOC Media Conference, created for media professionals of color in journalism, film, creative and marketing. The conference will bring three days full of networking, workshops, presentations, and more.

On Saturday, 64.6 Downtown in Fort Smith is holding an exciting discussion titled “Our Town’s Excellence.” It’s a panel discussion designed to highlight the talent of River Valley artists in honor Black History Month. Panelists will share their creative process, including what inspires them to embody black excellence. The event is both virtual and in-person. It takes place at 10:30, Saturday, February 5. There’s a limited number of in-person tickets.

Calling all artists! This one is just for you! The Mid-America Arts Alliance has several upcoming deadlines to apply for residency programs across the country… including the MacDowell Residency which encourages artists from all backgrounds and all countries to apply. More than 8,600 artists have been awarded fellowships to MacDowell, and they hand our more than 300 each year. The deadline for this residency is February 10.

Looking ahead, we can’t forget that Valentine’s Day is coming up. On Friday, February 11, grab your sweetie or mom, or best friend and join Sweet Freedom Cheese for a virtual wine and cheese tasting. Each ticket includes a tasting kit with 2 bottles of wine, 4 cheeses, crackers, and accompaniments for 2-3 people. You’ll pick that up in advance and then on the day the professionals at Sweet Freedom will guide you through the tasting.