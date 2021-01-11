Virtual Speed Dating Event Comes to Northwest Arkansas

Good Day NWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

If dating during the pandemic has made it hard for you to find that special someone, don’t give up just yet because love may be one swipe away.

Watch as Whitney Yoder from Cox Communications joins Good Day NWA with details on an event partnering with Leisurlist to help in your search.

How It Works

  • MyCheekyDate platform
  • Safe and Secure
  • 4-minute dates in private video chat rooms
  • Matching process

How to Participate in the Virtual Singles Mixer

Links to Event Pages

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play