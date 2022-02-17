Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas.

“Black in Springdale” is a virtual event happening on Thursday, February 17 at 6:30 p.m. This event will briefly overview the black experience in Springdale, Arkansas from a historic and futuristic perspective. Dialogue will be led by Airic Hughes of Visionairi Enterprises and Rachel Whitaker of Shiloh Museum. The event is free with registration and is limited to 100 people.

You are invited to join the Arkansas Area Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority this Saturday at 11:00 a.m. for the Annual Black History Virtual Storytime. This year they are featuring Black authors published by Melanin Origins – a publishing company focused on sharing the Black experience. Special guest, J’Aaron Merchant, children’s book illustrator and co-owner of Black Paper Party, will also contribute. This event is free but advance registration is required. The first 6 registrants receive a free book!

The Walton Arts Center has now announced the eight groups that will be competing this April for the VoiceJam crown. A couple of the groups are sure to have some hometown support including the Essence Vocal Band from Jacksonville, Arkansas and The Ozarks from Springfield Missouri. The VoiceJam competition is on Saturday, April 9. Tickets are on sale now.

The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks is on the hunt for a new Executive Director! The garden celebrates the natural beauty of Northwest Arkansas with their forty-four acres of cultivated gardens and untamed landscape that’s adjacent to Lake Fayetteville. Interested applicants can apply until April first.