Volunteer at the LPGA NW Arkansas Championship; the Amazeum is Gearing up for Fun; Out of the Darkness Walk – Happening in NWA

Looking to start your week with some great music, head to JJs in Springdale on Monday, September 20. Talented singer-songwriter, one-man-band Modern August will be covering a wide variety of styles from classic rock, pop, country, to modern sounds. He begins playing at 6:00 p.m. And a reminder that kids eat free all day, every day at JJ’s.

The Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship Presented By P & G starts Monday, September 20. Here’s a reminder that they could still use a few volunteers. This is a great way to get a behind-the-scenes look at a world-class professional sporting event. The tournament needs roughly 800 volunteers throughout the week in a variety of committees and positions, Many of which are available for volunteers of all ages.

Gear up for some fun that’s coming to the Amazeum in Bentonville. Starting on Friday, you’ll be able to discover the science, technology, engineering, art and math in the world’s most recognizable mode of transportation – the bicycle! The exhibit is called “Gear Up: The Science of Bikes” and you can reserve your tickets now to check out this one-of-a-kind display. “Gear Up” will be at the Amazeum all the way to January 10 of 2022, so you have a bit of time to check it out.

Here’s a reminder that the Out of the Darkness Walk supporting the Northwest Arkansas Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. We’ve had Elizabeth Gray on the show before talking about the importance of raising awareness through this walk and it’s not too late for you to sign up or even donate to help. The walk will take place at Orchards Park in Bentonville on Sunday, September 26 beginning at 2:00 p.m. You can register now online or at the event on the day of beginning at noon.