Volunteer at the Momentary; Shoutout to Local Soccer – Happening in NWA

If you’re looking for a way to give back to the community while exploring world class art work the Momentary wants you. You can help make the Momentary’s programs and exhibits a success by volunteering. There are several opportunities from attending to the gallery, concerts or behind the scenes. Schedules are flexible and you can choose to work where you feel most comfortable. If you’re interested, there is a volunteer orientation happening Tuesday, September 14 starting at 5:45 p.m.

The Girls Competitive Team at Specialized Soccer Academy competed in the Plano Labor Day Invitational Tournament. The girls played against teams from Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana to take home 1st place. Congrats!

John Brown University in Siloam Springs is being recognized as a Top 10 Regional Southern University by US News & World Report. The University ranked 10th out of 102 southern regional universities, making it the top ranked Arkansas school in the category for the 6th consecutive year. JBU is also being recognized as one of the best colleges to work for in the country by the Great Colleges to Work for Program.

Do you have a birthday, anniversary or a big milestone coming up? We want to celebrate with you! Our KNWA today team is featuring birthdays, anniversaries or any big moments in your life during the morning news cast from 5:00 a.m. – 7:00 a.m. Send us an email to Birthdays@KNWA.com and attach pictures or videos. You may see your loved ones featured on the morning show.

The school year is in full swing and we know teachers and staff are already going above and beyond. KNWA is accepting nominations for the Golden Apple Award. Each month during the school year we recognize a teacher, coach, or school counselor who is doing their part to ‘make better happen’ in the classroom. Submit your nomination, in 100 words or less, telling us what makes your nominee so great! Then, tune into KNWA Today the last Wednesday of the month to see who will be featured.