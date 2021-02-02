Volunteer Opportunities, Food for Families, & You Can Name a New Landmark – Happening in NWA

Snapple sponsors this look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas including a fire department in need of volunteers and how you can contribute to the naming of a major Northwest Arkansas landmark.

Music Moves are excited to partner with the University of Arkansas to launch their first Black History Month event. You can stream this virtual conversation with prolific author and Pulitzer nominee Clifton L. Taulbert. After Mr. Taulbert’s presentation guests are encouraged to participate in a virtual question and answer session. The event is free and open to the public. All you need to do is register for the event.

The Gravette Fire Department is seeking volunteer firefighters to respond to medical and fire calls within the 56-square mile fire district. Volunteers are provided with fire and medical training along with regular on the job training. They are paid per call and receive some retirement benefits. To join the Gravette Fire Department, applicants must be able to pass a background check, live within 5 miles of the department’s response area, be at least 18 years old, and have a valid driver’s license. Those interested in applying for the volunteer position or learning more can simply give them a call or stop by the Fire Department.

Here’s some good news for the River Valley – Antioch for Youth and Family is pleased to bring back “Pop Up in the Park at Martin Luther King Park” starting tomorrow. The event is a Covid Food Assistance Program that providers “Farmers To Families” food boxes. The event takes place from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., or until supplies run out. Each box contains twenty to twenty-five pounds of locally sourced protein, dairy and fruit and/or vegetables. This is a drive-thru event and our guests are advised that idling and standing before our start time is prohibited.

Fayetteville’s upcoming Cultural Arts Corridor needs a name, so city officials are asking for the public’s help with some ideas. The Corridor is envisioned as a series of public open spaces connecting the Walton Arts Center, TheatreSquared, Nadine Baum Studios and the Fayetteville Public Library. The project scope includes redeveloping the parking lot at Dickson Street and West Avenue into a civic plaza. A campaign naming website is available with details about the project and tips on how to get started with an idea.