Volunteer Opportunities for New Season at Walton Arts Center

Walton Arts Center is ready to welcome guests for a new season of shows and performances and need your help!

Watch as Nathan Bell and Shelley Steele join Good Day NWA to share details on the Volunteer Program, including what types of jobs volunteers fill and the benefits of volunteering at Walton Arts Center.

Volunteer Opportunities at WAC

  • Front of House
  • Studio & Education Outreach
  • Special Events
  • Administrative
  • Resident Companies
  • Sign Up Here

*Even high school and college students can volunteer and get their community service hours in – you have to be 16 years old to apply.

