Walton Arts Center has announced its 2022-23 Proctor & Gamble Broadway Series. Subscribers and friends of the center got a sneak peek of the series Monday. This season featured six shows, including “My Fair Lady”, and Tony-Award Winning Best Musicals “Moulin Rouge!” and “Hades Town.” The center’s vice president says it’s rare that in one season they would put on two recent Tony Award-Winning Best Musicals and a Tony Winner For Best Revival Of A Musical in the same season. Season subscriptions are on sale now.

Happening on Tuesday, March 8, the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks are partnering with Natural Grocers to host a virtual class focused on Organic Gardening. All attendees will receive a $5 coupon to Natural Grocers and a $2 coupon toward Botanical Garden admission. This virtual opportunity is free for members and ten dollars for non-members. It takes place at 6:00 p.m.

It’s Women’s History Month and Beer and Hymns is celebrating in a big way. Join them for their “I’m Every Woman” concert happening on Sunday at Tontitown Winery. The event will raise funds for “Dress for Success” of Northwest Arkansas.

