“Waffles + Mochi” Netflix Show Plus Little Debbie Cosmic Brownies Cereal

A new kids cooking show featuring Michelle Obama is coming to Netflix, plus get ready to send your taste buds to outer space! Here’s a look at today’s trending stories.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is launching a Netflix children’s food show with a pair of puppets. The new show, called “Waffles + Mochi,” launches March 16. The 20-minute episodes centers on two best puppet friends who dream of becoming chefs and travel across the world looking for ingredients and making dishes alongside renowned chefs, home cooks, kids and celebrities. Encouraging kids to eat healthy was Obama’s mission as First Lady, she will be a series regular.

If you’re loving the Little Debbie’s Oatmeal Creme Pie cereal, then you are in for another treat!

Kellogg and Little Debbie have teamed up for an out-of-this-world collaboration…Little Debbie Cosmic Brownies are coming to cereal aisles nationwide. The cereal features crispy brownie squares with cosmic rainbow pieces. Each bite delivers the fudgy chocolate flavor of the iconic Little Debbie Cosmic Brownies, bringing your favorite galactic snack to your breakfast bowl. The cereal hits store shelves in May.