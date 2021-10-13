The Walton Arts Center is celebrating 30 years of bringing world class performances to Northwest Arkansas.

Walton Arts Center’s first ever regional visual arts exhibition is called Our Art, Our Region, Our Time. Watch as curator Kathy Thompson talks about the selected works and artist Ray Allen Parker discusses what it means for this works to be featured.

Key Facts:

• Exhibition kicks off Walton Arts Center’s 30th anniversary season.

• Goal was to create an exhibition that showcases the creative talents within Northwest Arkansas.

• 73 works by 64 artists representing 16 cities across the region will be featured in Our Art, Our Region, Our Time, on display in Joy Pratt Markham Gallery Sept. 30 to Nov. 5.

• The free exhibition will be open from noon to 2 pm on weekdays Oct. 1 through Nov. 5. Patrons will be required to wear a mask to view the exhibition.

• The Joy Pratt Markham Gallery also opens one hour prior to performances and during intermission. When visiting during a performance, patrons will be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours or proof of full vaccination and wear a mask.