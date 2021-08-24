Washington County Fair; CACHE Media Hub; Upcoming Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Happening in NWA

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by A & W.

The Washington County Fair kicks off on Tuesday, August 24 at the fairgrounds and will last through Saturday, August 28. Along with rides, games, and food, there’s a petting zoo, a horse show, Dutch oven contest, dog show, and a “bull buckout” along with other unique events. There are different promotions and events happening each day. Head to our website right now if you’re interested in learning more about what’s happening at the Washington County Fair.

The Creative Arkansas Community Hub and Exchange has been working with the creative community ever since their inception and now they are offering yet another resource for creativity. The CACHE Media Hub provides tools, training, and networking opportunities for content creators, nonprofits, makers, and creative entrepreneurs. In order to learn more and become a member, you need to register for an orientation which happen on Tuesdays at 11am or Thursdays at 6pm. Then, you’ll have access to video production equipment and audio-visual production equipment along with other amenities.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is coming up on September 18, and you still have time to register for the walk and to help raise funds for the cause. Another way you could help is by heading to Village on the Park in Rogers. There, you’ll see a toilet that’s been painted purple. The business where the toilet is place will be donating to the Alzheimer’s Association in order to have it removed from their business and sent to another business. To get involved, find the toilet and buy something from that shop. This is a great way to support the Arkansas Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association and support local businesses.

Happening tonight, you can enjoy free entry into the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks. Terrific Tuesday Nights is happens each Tuesday through the end of the month, from 5:00 p.m. to 8 p.m. That means you only have tonight and next Tuesday to enjoy this family-friendly series that allows the Northwest Arkansas community and beyond to experience the garden for free. The garden has updated their mask policy due to the recent rise in covid-19 cases, and we have that update and more information about the event available for you on our website.