Watch as the duo Trout Fishing in America perform on of their hits for Good Day NWA!

Alien in My Nose

Grimwood/Idlet © 2003 Troutoons (BMI)

Inspired by songwriting workshops in Van Buren, AR and Rochester, MN



A quiet day at school, a little after lunch,

I was sitting in the library reading adventure books.

I felt something in my nose so I discreetly pulled it out.

When I saw it on my finger I wanted to scream and shout.

It was wiggling and jiggling and jumping up and down.

I was in the library and couldn’t make a sound.

There was an alien in my nose, an alien in my nose.

And it was gross, gross, gross, gross! There was an alien in my nose.

Purple, green and slimy, with pointy teeth and bloodshot eyes,

I tried to shut it in a book, but it survived.

So I stabbed it with my pencil, tried to wipe it on a friend.

It took my lunch, said, “Take me to your leader” and jumped back up my nose again.

There was an alien in my nose, an alien in my nose.

And it was gross, gross, gross, gross! There was an alien in my nose.

I could feel it crawling, creeping closer to my brain.

It was trying to suck the smart out to make me crazy and insane.

So I threw it on the floor, tried to squish it with my shoe.

When this didn’t work, I knew what I would have to do.

I had to be brave and save the world. I knew I had to defeat it.

There was only one way to stop this thing. I knew I was going to have to eat it.

There was an alien in my nose, an alien in my nose.

And it was gross, gross, gross, gross! There was an alien in my nose.