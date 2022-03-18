Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Doctor Pepper Zero Sugar Flavor Variety Pack.

It’s an evening featuring food, fine wines and carefully selected musical pieces. I’m talking about an evening with the maestro. We had Jason Miller and Chef Case Digero drop by last week to tell us about this event which is taking place Friday, March 18 at the Thaden School in Bentonville. The evening includes a 5-course dinner paired with fine wines and Maestro Steven Byess has the perfect musical selections to complete your night out.

With the St. Patrick’s Parade happening in Eureka Springs Saturday, March 19, why not drop by Gotahold Brewing to see our friends, the band Route 358. The band’s Americana music blends influences from Country, Pop, Bluegrass and Folk into a unique form of Acoustic Music. Their live sets feature the bands banjo, mandolin and acoustic guitar. They will be at Gotahold Brewing from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 20 is the first official day of Spring And the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks is doing something to help you celebrate. You can join a forest therapy guide for a slow walk in the garden using interactive invitations to awaken your senses and allow you to mindfully connect with nature, the event is happening Sunday, March 20 starting at 1:00 p.m. The activities will be leisurely, the weather forecast looks great for Sunday too! Cost is $20 for members and $30 for non-members.

Interested in live music this weekend? The rock band Puddle of Mudd will be at JJ’s Live on Saturday, March 19. Their hits include Blurry, Control, and Psycho among others. Doors will open at 6:00 p.m. and the music will start 7:30 p.m. The opening act will be “Open Addiction.”

Ready for a good, old fashioned community gathering? MayDay Community Kitchen cooks delicious, nutritious, ready-to-eat meals for Fayetteville’s working class and on Sunday they are hosting a free cookout at Walker Park by the tennis courts. You’re encouraged to bring your appetite, your kids, and any food you’d like to share. The event will take place from 1:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

