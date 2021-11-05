Weekend Events Happening in NWA: First Friday; Hogtown; VELESERO; NWA Barber & Beauty Expo

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Canada Dry Ginger Ale.

First Friday returns to downtown Bentonville on Friday, November 5. Make plans now to head to the downtown square for live music, delicious food, family-friendly activities, and more. Featured live music is a family-friendly DJ showcase with four turntables and live hand drums. Plus, the “Kid Zone” makes a triumphant return to the event with a climbing wall, bungee trampoline, and an obstacle course. Some activities start as early as 3:00 p.m., and the event last throughout the evening.

If you’re headed to the Razorback football game on Saturday, November 6 afternoon don’t forget about Hogtown! Hogtown is the pre-game destination for Razorback fans of all ages, is located on Maple Street just north of Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. This weekend, Hogtown welcomes the genre-hopping four-piece band Arkansauce. They take the stage for a live concert starting at 11:30 a.m. There will be food trucks, inflatables, a caricature artist and more.

Happening today and tomorrow, the public is invited to view local artist Mark Jackson’s art exhibition AUTOCOLOR Technica at his exclusive new gallery space in North Fayetteville called VELESERO. VELESERO exists within a building that is itself a work of art — designed specifically to showcase art! The exhibition is only on display today and tomorrow between Noon – 9:00 p.m.

On Sunday, November 7 be sure to check out Northwest Arkansas Barber and Beauty Expo happening in Bentonville. The event features a Barber Battle, a Cosmo Battle, a Barber Seminar, a Makeup Seminar and more. The event is happening at the Doubletree Suites on Walton Blvd. Sunday beginning at 11:00 a.m. Tickets are fifty-five dollars at the door, but if you get your tickets online before you show up, you can save five dollars.

Here’s a shoutout to Jeff and Denise Ratcliff who presented the “Haunt for Hunger” in Bentonville this year. The two decorated their house for Halloween and asked folks to bring canned goods to contribute to the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank. Well, earlier this week, they delivered 250 pounds of pantry items as well as $250 to the food bank. Plus, they say they hope to do it again next year!