Welcoming Week NWA – Creating a Sense of Belonging

Northwest Arkansas is welcoming place and there’s an initiative going on to reinforce that everyone belongs right here in our community.

Watch as Mariah Green (Canopy NWA), Monica Kumar (Bringing-Us.com) and Margot LeMaster (Engage NWA) join Good Day NWA with details on Welcoming Week NWA, September 10-19.

5 ways to get involved in Welcoming Week NWA:

1. Participate in an existing project. There are lots of options for individuals, families, and work teams to get involved. Check out the toolkit for information about in person events, virtual experiences and ongoing projects.

2. Lead a community project if you and your team have an idea for a specific organization or action that you want to support. Complete this form for your project to be included in the toolkit.

3. Attend a virtual experience from your office or home including live stream events and complimentary Bentonville Film Festival movies focused on belonging and inclusion.

4. Act by sharing a small act of kindness in your community. Everybody can make a difference and here are some simple ideas to get started.

5. Share your completed projects and acts of kindness on your social channels and here. Use #BelongingBeginsWithUS and #WelcomingWeekNWA to tag your engagement