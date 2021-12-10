What’s New at the Cinema – Hot Topics

Watch as Good Day NWA takes a look at today’s trending stories in the Hot Topics Segment brought to you by “Mean Girls” at Walton Arts Center. The focus: what’s new in movie theatres!

First up: “National Champions.” The football drama is based around the actions of Quarterback Lemarcus James and his teammate Emmett who start a player’s strike by declaring they won’t play until student-athletes get a fair wage. With kickoff time swiftly approaching it’s up to head coach played by J.K. Simmons and numerous power brokers to reach a deal. “National Champions” also stars Stephan James, Uzo Aduba, Lil Rel Howery, Kristin Chenoweth and Timothy Olyphant.

Also in theaters, Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of “West Side Story.” Star-crossed lovers are caught between family, culture and love in this remake based on the Oscar Winning musical from 1961. Ansel Elgort stars as “Tony” with newcomer Rachel Zegler in the role of “Maria.” You’ll also see a familiar face. Rita Moreno, who turns 90 this weekend, played Anita in the 1961 film. She’s taking on a new role as “Valentina.”

The world is coming to an end and it’s all up to Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio in “Don’t Look Up.” The pair star as low-level astronomers that warn mankind about an approaching comet that will destroy earth. The star-studded cast includes Meryl Streep, Timothee Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Jonah Hill, Kid Cudi, Tyler Perry, Cate Blanchett and many more. “Don’t Look Up” is in theaters and will stream on Netflix Christmas Eve.

“Mean Girls” makes its Arkansas debut Tuesday, December 14 at Walton Arts Center and will run through Sunday, December 19. It follows the story of Cady Heron and what happens when she tries to dethrone queen bee Regina George.

