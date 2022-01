FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville is offering a one-time, $100 payment for individuals living or working in Fayetteville who become fully vaccinated against COVID-19 from January 18 through March 18, 2022. To be fully vaccinated, people must have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, within the eligibility period. The incentive does not apply to booster shots.

People eligible to participate in the City of Fayetteville COVID-19 Vaccination Incentive Program may now apply on the City’s website at http://fayetteville-ar.gov/vaccine. Eligibility details and application instructions are available on that site.