Where to: Find Warmth; See a Play; Compete in a Triathlon – It’s Happening in NWA

Snapple this snap-shot of events happening in Northwest Arkansas including where you can go to warm up, virtual cooking and entrepreneurship events, and the extended run of one theatrical experience.

Where to warm up? There have been several power outages in our area. Lowell residents can go to the council chambers In order to stay warm until power is restored. The city asks you take all covid-19 precautions and bring a mask with you. The Salvation Army’s Warming Centers in Bentonville and Fayetteville are also open. If capacity is reached., hotel vouchers will be provided for those needing a place to stay for the night. The salvation army is also accepting donations of food, blankets, and toiletries. Other warming center locations include: 7Hills Homeless Center; St. James Baptist Church on South Willow will be open this week from 8:30 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. The Pea Ridge Police Department Also posted on social media that the middle school gym will be used as a warming center for residents in need.



We previously talked about Fat Tuesday, and as you’re preparing meals for your family you can add a little Nola flavor to your menu. Honeycomb Kitchen Shop is offering an online cooking class. The mastering Mardi Gras class was originally scheduled for February 15, However, due to the weather, the class will now take place on Friday, February 19 at 6:00 p.m. Get ready to let the good times roll as your prepare iconic New Orleans dishes with Chef Heather Artripe. Tickets are $20.

Startup Junkie and Bank OZK invite you to another HER Entrepreneur Journey event. This free online session will focus on networking and Linkedin for the woman in business and will take place Thursday, February 18 from Noon to 1:00 p.m. The workshop will explore how to build an authentic female brand, take pride in your business journey, and feel empowered to tell your business story. Executive Consultant Martha Londagin will serve as the guest speaker, and she will share her “3 B’s of Networking.”

TheatreSquared announcing that they have extended the run of “School Girls Or The African Mean Girls Play.” This virtual play will now be available on-demand through March 14. We have a full interview with the cast, including details on what it was like to create this virtual experience.

If you’re in-shape and ready to compete, The Jones Center Indoor Triathlon is coming up on Saturday, March 13 and registration is now open! All segments of the race will take place inside, utilizing the state-of-the-art lap pool and fitness center. Participants will have 10 minutes to swim, 20 minutes to bike, and 15 minutes to run, logging as many miles as possible. This is the perfect event for a beginners first triathlon, or for experienced athletes training for spring and summer outdoor races.